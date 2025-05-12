Jonathan Kuminga Gets Honest on Playing Limited Minutes in Warriors-Wolves
The 2024-24 NBA season hasn't gone as Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga planned.
When the season began, there were high expectations for Kuminga to make a major leap and potentially become a max player or an NBA All-Star this season. Instead, Kuminga lost his starting spot, regained it, lost it again, and then was left out of the rotation entirely until recently.
With Steph Curry injured against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kuminga had the chance to enter to the rotation with significant minutes again, but it's not that easy.
"I feel like I was just ready," Kuminga said about playing 35 minutes. "Feeling much better, just my body since I got hurt, that confidence, and just staying ready."
Even without much playing time, Kuminga found a way to put up 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench on 61/75/83 shooting from the field. It felt like it was seamless, but it wasn't by any stretch.
"It's not easy. It's very tough," Kuminga said. "I think the only thing that kept me ready was watching how we play, working out every other day and just watching film. I think that was the only preparation."
Prior to getting injured in January, it looked like Kuminga was finally starting to get his rhythm back. The rising young star was injured for months before ultimately losing his spot in the rotation.
"It's not easy, especially when you don't get too many opportunities to be out there. I can do all that in my workouts and stuff like that, but if you're not in the game, it's different and more serious," Kuminga said. "Just within the time, it keep getting better. Like I said, just keep gaining my confidence back."
Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves is on Monday.
