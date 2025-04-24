Jimmy Butler's Agent Sends Blunt Message After Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors head back to San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday with the series tied up 1-1, but the result could be much different if not for a disastrous Game 2 in Houston. While the Rockets were expected to have a bounce back performance after posting just 85 points in Game 1, the Warriors also had a night littered with bad news.
Not only did starting guard Brandin Podziemski spend the game battling an illness, but Warriors star Jimmy Butler left the game in the first quarter after suffering a pelvic contusion and didn't return. As fans are crossing their fingers for a hopeful Game 3 return, Butler's agent Bernie Lee sent a blunt message to the ESPN crew.
"Pray for the bear," Lee sent to NBA writer Marc J. Spears. To provide context on the message, Lee is trying to convey that don't worry about Butler, as this injury shouldn't stop him from getting back on the court. Instead, look out for Butler to get his revenge on the court against Amen Thompson after his foul sent him to the sidelines.
While Butler's Game 2 was cut short, he was phenomenal for Golden State during their Game 1 win and their play-in win, combining for 63 points across those two contests. A player who is well-known for his playoff performances, such as leading the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals, Butler is the type of player who won't let an injury like this get the best of him.
If Butler is ready to go for Game 3, Golden State can take back control of the series with tip-off on Saturday set for 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.
