Warriors Player Ejected in Altercation vs Rockets in Game 5
The Golden State Warriors entered Wednesday night with a 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets, but Game 5 has not gone their way.
The Rockets dominated the Warriors in Wednesday's Game 5, leading by as many as 31 points en route to a dominant victory in Houston. The Warriors emptied their bench when there were still six minutes left in the third quarter, and the Golden State starters were not seen after that.
The Warriors' bench unit cut the Rockets' lead down significantly, forcing Houston to put their starters back in the game late in the fourth quarter, but that's when things got interesting.
With just over four minutes left in the game and the Warriors trailing by 13 points, still with their bench on the floor, the two teams got into it. Warriors sophomore guard Pat Spencer fouled Rockets forward Dillon Brooks hard, sending him to the floor, and Alperen Sengun took exception.
Sengun and Spencer met face-to-face, but the small Warriors guard did not back down against Houston's 6-foot-11 big man. Spencer stood his ground, lightly headbutting Sengun as they were getting into it, and was ejected as a result.
Sengun certainly sold it a bit, but headbutting is certainly an ejectable offense, and Spencer paid the price. Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis stepped in and shoved Sengun, causing a big scuffle, although it did not escalate further. Jackson-Davis and Sengun were handed off-setting technicals.
The Warriors' bench was likely trying to get in there and get the Rockets' starters to do something they would regret, but Houston did not bite.