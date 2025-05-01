Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Takes Blame After Warriors' Blowout Loss to Rockets

Steve Kerr speaks after the Houston Rockets defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 5.

Jeremy Lambert

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors were unable to eliminate the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs, falling 131-116.

The Warriors scored the first basket of the game, but it was all Houston after that as they outscored Golden State 40-26 in the first quarter.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took ownership by stating, "I didn't have them ready to play." Kerr mentioned the early fouls and said there was a "lack of defensive focus and energy." Kerr credited the Rockets for taking it to them.

The Rockets were up 76-49 at the half, and with no signs of a comeback, Kerr pulled his starters with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter.

Kerr said he wasn't going to chase the game with Game 6 coming up in 48 hours.

"I talked to Draymond and said, 'What do you think?' He said, 'Five minutes.' Unless we made a huge run, we had it in mind to pull the plug," said Kerr.

The Warriors starters exited the game with the score 93-64 Houston

Apr 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to guard Brandin Podziemski (2) and guard Moses Moody (4) before playing against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Steph Curry led all Warriors starters with 13 points. Draymond Green had seven, and Jimmy Butler had eight. The five starters combined for a total of 40 points.

Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Fred VanVleet combined for 75 points. VanVleet led the way with 26 points, Thompson had 25, and Brooks had 24.

Game 6 between the Rockets and Warriors is set for Friday back in Golden State.

Jeremy is an avid OKC Thunder fan who has been writing about basketball, hockey, MMA, and pro wrestling for nearly two decades with bylines on Fightful, Fansided, and more.

