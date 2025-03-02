Inside The Warriors

Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status for Warriors vs 76ers

The Golden State Warriors have announced Jimmy Butler's status against the Philadelphia 76ers

Logan Struck

Feb 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Since trading for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors have taken over the league. With Butler in the lineup, the Warriors are 7-1, as the two-way star has taken Golden State to another level.

When the blockbuster trade between the Warriors and Miami Heat happened, many doubted how Butler would impact Golden State, but the duo of Butler and Steph Curry is turning out to be one of the best in the league.

On Saturday, the Warriors travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, but will have to do it without their newest star.

The Warriors have ruled out Butler for Saturday's game in Philadelphia due to back spasms after listing him as questionable leading up to the matchup.

Butler will not get the opportunity to play against his former team on Saturday, but he already dropped 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists against the 76ers earlier in the season while he was still with Miami.

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10)
Feb 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Saturday will be Butler's first missed game since joining the Warriors, although it is his 26th missed game of the season. The 35-year-old guard has been great for the Warriors, but Golden State will face a big test without him on Saturday.

The 76ers, despite playing without Joel Embiid, have dangerous talent like Tyrese Maxey and Paul George that could give the Warriors some trouble. Playing without Butler could be dangerous for the Warriors, but they just need to continue playing to their strengths.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

