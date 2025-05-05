Jimmy Butler's Honest Draymond Green Statement After Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Golden State Warriors felt the pressure on them during the NBA trade deadline to make a move, as the championship window for Steph Curry was closing, and they were in desperate need of a second star alongside him if they wanted to be NBA playoff contenders. Therefore, they struck a deal for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, and haven't looked back.
Butler finished his first-round series against the Houston Rockets, averaging 18.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as he helped close out the series and avoid a 3-1 comeback from Houston. After the game, Butler was asked about his teammate Draymond Green, delivering an honest statement about the star defender.
"The way like he can talk to anybody and everybody and it's so like on point and it's quick...Tell me, 'Hey, that's two loose balls that you didn't get. No more'...All the battles that he goes through, it's his leadership quality of like getting to the point and moving on that I respect the most," Butler said.
While Green got in his fair share of altercations this season, he also made some clutch plays, such as his game-winning stop against Alperen Sengun in Game 4. Even though his Defensive Player of the Year campaign came up short, he's still one of the most impactful defenders in the league.
Now, for Butler and Green, they'll be tasked with slowing down the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round, with star guard Anthony Edwards as motivated as ever to continue taking down the top stars in the league.
