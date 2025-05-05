Steve Kerr Reveals Draymond Green's Message Before Warriors-Rockets Game 7
A 3-1 lead in an NBA playoff series is almost a guarantee in most cases. While it's not as secure as a 3-0 lead, teams up 3-1 win their series over 90% of the time. However, for the Golden State Warriors, they entered Game 7 after leading 3-1 in the series as underdogs against the Houston Rockets. Despite being on the road, the Warriors showed their experience late in the game.
Led by Buddy Hield's 33-point effort, the Warriors duo of Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry made clutch plays down the stretch to help them advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, setting up a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed what Draymond Green shared with the team after their Game 6 loss.
"Draymond set the tone last night at the team meeting," Kerr said. "He owned up to losing his poise in Game 6... he talked to the group last night and said 'I gotta be poised and I have to be better, and we're going to come in [to Houston] tomorrow and get it done.'"
Green was assessed a flagrant foul early in Game 6, as Kerr said that it set the tone for the rest of the game. A player who has a long history of altercations and flagrant/technical fouls, Green stayed composed during Game 7 and helped drive the team toward a win.
Green was also a great addition offensively on Sunday night, scoring 16 points and converting five of his seven shots from inside the arc. Now, Golden State will prepare to face the Timberwolves in the next round, a team that also has a significant height advantage over the Warriors.
