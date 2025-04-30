Jimmy Butler's Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 5
The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets on Monday, and now have the chance to clinch their spot in the second round on Wednesday night.
The Warriors changed the series when they picked up a Game 3 win with six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler sidelined, and are now looking to take advantage while he is back on the court. After a one-game absence, Butler dropped 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists on 7-12 shooting from the field to lead Golden State to a Game 4 win.
Butler is now tracking to play again for Wednesday's Game 5. Butler is probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a left pelvic contusion, which he suffered in Game 2's loss.
The Warriors have been much better with Butler on the floor since they traded for him in early February, as they now have a 25-6 record when he and superstar point guard Steph Curry share the court.
Butler has been incredible in this series when healthy, and their new trio of him, Curry, and Draymond Green is certainly enough star power to help the Warriors compete for a championship.
The Warriors have the opportunity to clinch the series on Wednesday night, but the Rockets continue to string together strong games to make it a challenge. The Warriors play much better when Butler is at his best, so having him available for Wednesday's game will be huge.
The Warriors and Rockets are set to face off for Game 5 on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Houston.