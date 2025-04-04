Jimmy Butler's Injury Status for Warriors vs Nuggets
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Golden State Warriors are heading into a huge matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
The Warriors are coming off a statement win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, led by a 37-point outing from superstar point guard Steph Curry. The Warriors are now 19-2 when Curry and Jimmy Butler share the floor, becoming one of the hottest teams in the NBA since trading for the six-time All-Star.
Ahead of Friday's game against the Nuggets, the Warriors have added Butler on the injury report, listing him as questionable due to a left forearm strain.
Since getting traded to Golden State, Butler is averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with 45.6/24.1/85.9 shooting splits. While Butler has not been an offensive superstar with the Warriors, he has been a great do-it-all complement to Curry.
In Thursday's win over the Lakers, Butler dropped 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals on just 4-7 shooting. While Butler did not stuff the stat sheet, his on-court impact is certainly felt.
The Warriors have been incredible since trading for Butler, becoming legitimate championship contenders with their new veteran trio of him, Curry, and Draymond Green.
Golden State will be much more of a threat against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets if Butler is able to suit up, but on the second night of a back-to-back, they certainly will not force him onto the court.
The Warriors and Nuggets face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday.