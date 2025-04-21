Jimmy Butler's Statement On Steph Curry's Performance vs Rockets
The Golden State Warriors might've entered the NBA playoffs as a seventh seed, but many view them as the favorite in their first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets for one reason: Steph Curry. The two-time MVP might be in the twilight of his career, but his recent play has him looking like the prime version of himself.
In a thrilling Game 1 performance, Curry posted 31 points in Golden State's 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets. Powered by a strong second-quarter effort, the Warriors closed out any hopes of a Rockets comeback due to Curry and Jimmy Butler's play down the stretch. When asked about his star teammate's performance, Butler made an interesting comparison to a superhuman character.
"Like I always say, Batman comes out of nowhere," Butler said in reaction to Curry's circus three-pointer. "You never see him coming, then he just fall from the sky, from a building, behind a door, and does some incredible things. He's gonna be the reason that we do win at all."
Even though Batman is a fictional character, some of the moves and shots Curry makes don't even seem real at times. The NBA's all-time leader in made threes, Curry didn't do all of those the easy way.
Golden State will look to continue this momentum into their game on Wednesday, as Game 2 against the Rockets is set to tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
