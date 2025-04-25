Jonathan Kuminga Expresses Frustration at Minutes Conversation
Will Jonathan Kuminga have a chance to impact the Golden State Warriors' series against the Houston Rockets?
On Thursday night, the Houston Rockets walloped the Warriors 109-94, to even their Western Conference quarterfinals series at one game apiece.
The Rockets pulled away early and never looked back. While the Warriors' minds were seemingly more focused on the status of Jimmy Butler, who went down after a collision with Rockets forward, Amen Thompson, the injury allowed for the 2025 playoff debut of Jonathan Kuminga.
With Butler sidelined for the remainder of the contest, Kuminga went from being a 'DNP' in the Warriors' play-in game as well as Game 1 against the Rockets, to logging 26 minutes on Thursday night.
Kuminga may get a similar amount of minutes in Game 3, as it was announced that Butler's in 'serious jeopardy' of missing Saturday night's contest with a deep glute muscle contusion.
When asked by reporters if he'd be ready to take on a larger role in Game 3, Kuminga was clearly annoyed, saying he's always been and always will be ready with whatever the team needs from him.
“I hate the fact that everybody is telling me be ready, get ready," Kuminga admitted. "I already know that I’m ready. The more you keep telling me to get ready, it becomes kind of irritating.”
Kuminga, 22, didn't play in the Warriors' 121-116 play-in game victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The former seventh overall pick also rode the bench for the entirety of the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Rockets on Sunday night.
The series shifts over to the Bay Area for Game 3 as the Warriors host the Rockets on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. EST.