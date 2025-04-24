Steve Kerr Defends Draymond Green After Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors took advantage of the inexperienced Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first round series, capturing the 95-85 win to disrupt the Rockets' home court advantage in the series. However, Golden State couldn't have prepared itself for what was to come in Game 2, as things didn't go their way.
Jimmy Butler left the game earlier with an injury, while Brandin Podziemski battled an illness as the Rockets captured Game 2 109-94. As Golden State fans anxiously await a timeline for Butler's return, that wasn't the only story from Wednesday's game. Dealing with hecklers from the away crowd, Warriors coach Steve Kerr came to the defense of his star forward.
"It's not ideal when a crowd is chanting 'F you Draymond' ... I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember that the guy has kids," Kerr said. "Maybe I'm old school. I'm all for the fans cheering for their team and if they want to yell at the opponents, great, but I just think 'F you' is - it's a little much."
While Draymond Green has a very polarizing game, which has led many fan bases to dislike his play style, Kerr says there's no place for explicit chants toward him. Green has spent 11 of his 13 years in the NBA with Kerr as his coach, and it's clear the bond they've developed given Kerr's defense toward him.
Looking ahead to Game 3 and a home crowd in San Francisco, Green will have the chance to respond with a bounce-back performance and swing the series back in Golden State's favor.
Related Articles
Warriors Announce Jimmy Butler Injury Update After Fall vs Rockets Game 2
Draymond Green Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 2
Brandin Podziemski's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 2