Breaking: Major Report on Jimmy Butler's Availability for Warriors-Rockets Game 3
The Golden State Warriors entered their first round series of the NBA Playoffs with a clear experience advantage over the Houston Rockets, and that showed in Game 1. Despite a 95-85 score that reflected limited offensive production, the Warriors found enough between their two stars, Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, to get the win and put pressure on the Rockets.
In Game 2, the Rockets delivered a win to their home crowd, but it didn't come as hard as they may have thought. While Jalen Green had a bounce back game with 38 points, the Rockets caught a break after Butler left the game in the first quarter with a pelvic injury. Now, with everyone wondering his status for Saturday's Game 3, a major update has been reported.
According to ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania, Butler has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion, and his status for Game 3 in San Francisco is in major jeopardy. While the MRI did reveal no fracture or structural damage to Butler, him missing Game 3 puts the Warriors in serious trouble.
As was seen after he arrived in Golden State, Butler completely changed things for the Warriors. He helped lead the team on a major post-All-Star break stretch that brought them from a fringe lottery team to a playoff team. However, in games in which Butler didn't play this season, including before his arrival, Golden State went 25-27.
A major storyline to monitor, Golden State will look to rely on forward Jonathan Kuminga to fill in for Butler, as the team's third-leading scorer was benched in their Game 1 win over the Rockets.
