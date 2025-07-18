Jonathan Kuminga Reportedly Almost Traded to Chicago Bulls
The Golden State Warriors have a less-than-ideal offseason situation on their hands, stemming from a rollercoaster end-of-season, where his value went from an all-time low to a peak within weeks.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr initially benched Kuminga altogether heading into the postseason, but the team desperately needed an offensive-minded force to step up after Steph Curry went down with an injury, and he did just that. Kuminga became the Warriors' best offensive player in their second-round series, and now they face a dilemma in free agency.
Kuminga has been sitting in restricted free agency all month long, and nobody truly knows what the Warriors will do about him. Heading into the offseason, the expectation was that the Warriors would figure out a sign-and-trade for Kuminga to find a new home, but with the likelihood of that decreasing, he could ultimately return to the franchise.
While hopes of a sign-and-trade are certainly dying, it remains a possibility if the Warriors are that adamant about not bringing him back, or if Kuminga refuses to re-sign with the team that played him zero minutes in a playoff game.
NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line recently reported that the Chicago Bulls remain a suitor for Kuminga, as his camp has been "hopeful" of a move to the Windy City. However, the Bulls have their own free agency issue with restricted free agent Josh Giddey.
"Heading into Summer League play, Sacramento had seemingly shown the most interest in Kuminga among external suitors. The 22-year-old's camp had also been hopeful, sources say, about a potential sign-and-trade with Chicago, but the Bulls have their own ongoing restricted free agency dance to navigate with Giddey. The sides, sources say, remain far apart, with the Australian point guard long known to be seeking a deal that pays in the $30 million range annually," Fischer wrote.