Jonathan Kuminga Reportedly Almost Traded to Chicago Bulls

Logan Struck

Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during second half at Smoothie King Center.
Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have a less-than-ideal offseason situation on their hands, stemming from a rollercoaster end-of-season, where his value went from an all-time low to a peak within weeks.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr initially benched Kuminga altogether heading into the postseason, but the team desperately needed an offensive-minded force to step up after Steph Curry went down with an injury, and he did just that. Kuminga became the Warriors' best offensive player in their second-round series, and now they face a dilemma in free agency.

Kuminga has been sitting in restricted free agency all month long, and nobody truly knows what the Warriors will do about him. Heading into the offseason, the expectation was that the Warriors would figure out a sign-and-trade for Kuminga to find a new home, but with the likelihood of that decreasing, he could ultimately return to the franchise.

While hopes of a sign-and-trade are certainly dying, it remains a possibility if the Warriors are that adamant about not bringing him back, or if Kuminga refuses to re-sign with the team that played him zero minutes in a playoff game.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (center left) talks with owner Joe Lacob (center right)
May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (center left) talks with owner Joe Lacob (center right) during the second quarter of the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line recently reported that the Chicago Bulls remain a suitor for Kuminga, as his camp has been "hopeful" of a move to the Windy City. However, the Bulls have their own free agency issue with restricted free agent Josh Giddey.

"Heading into Summer League play, Sacramento had seemingly shown the most interest in Kuminga among external suitors. The 22-year-old's camp had also been hopeful, sources say, about a potential sign-and-trade with Chicago, but the Bulls have their own ongoing restricted free agency dance to navigate with Giddey. The sides, sources say, remain far apart, with the Australian point guard long known to be seeking a deal that pays in the $30 million range annually," Fischer wrote.

