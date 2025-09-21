Jonathan Kuminga's Agent Hints at Alternative Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors may have a leg up on other contenders around the league by having a player like Steph Curry on their roster, who has four NBA Championships and has proven in countless big games that he can rise to the occasion and win a game on his own. However, the Warriors have one problem right now: they don't have a full roster, and training camp is right around the corner.
It's not like the Warriors are choosing to enter training camp with fewer players than they're allowed, but at the same time, it could all be fixed if they came to terms on an agreement with Jonathan Kuminga, their top free agent. A restricted free agent specifically, time is ticking for the 22-year-old forward and the Warriors to come to terms on an agreement.
Kuminga's Agent Shares The Harsh Reality
This week, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, appeared on numerous podcasts and media, sharing details on the negotiations with the Warriors. On an appearance with 95.7 The Game, a local radio show that covers the Warriors, Turner revealed some insight into the reality of what could happen if Kuminga returns to Golden State next season.
"And again, another point, we'll see how it goes, but there's a good chance he gets traded. And that's halfway through the year ... He doesn't necessarily know which team that's going to be," Turner shared. He went on to add that if that is the case, adding a player option can help get the deal over the line if that's Golden State's plan.
Based on the information that was shared this week, it appears as though there are four offers on the table for Kuminga, one of which includes the qualifying offer, and none of them include a player option. Turner has indicated a player option isn't a necessity for Golden State, but Kuminga would need more money if a team option had to be included.
As the negotiations continue to drag on and Kuminga's role with Golden State becomes more uncertain by the day, the likelihood of a trade out from the Warriors seems like more of a reality. The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have both expressed interest this offseason, but who knows what the situation will be come mid-season.
However, if Golden State wants to try and recoup any sort of assets for Kuminga, caving in more to his contract desires to get him on a deal in the $22-25 million per year range will open up more options for players they can seek in trades. If Kuminga does return on the qualifying offer with a no-trade clause, the Warriors' options will be slim to none.