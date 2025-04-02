Inside The Warriors

LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry Making NBA History

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to Steph Curry's historic game against the Grizzlies

Liam Willerup

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, a game where both teams needed a win to improve or hold their Western Conference standing positioning. With the Grizzlies winless since firing head coach Taylor Jenkins, a legendary performance by Steph Curry kept that true on Tuesday night.

Curry went off for Golden State, scoring 52 points to go with 10 rebounds, eight assists, and five steals in a 134-125 win. While Curry made NBA History with his performance, it most importantly bumped the Warriors up to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. As fans all around the world saw his performance, a certain NBA legend made sure to recognize his effort.

"🧑🏽‍🍳 COOKED!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," James shared to his official Instagram account on a post by ESPN for Curry's performance.

Even though James and Curry constantly find themselves matched up in high-pressure situations, from regular season games to the NBA Finals, it's evident that the two share the utmost respect for one another. While performances like Curry's on Tuesday night are what makes the NBA special, the reality is both he and James' careers are nearing the end.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

Luckily for NBA fans, the two stars will match up one more time before the end of the regular season and in another high-pressure game with playoff seeding on the line on Thursday night. Tip-off in Los Angeles between the Lakers and Warriors is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.

