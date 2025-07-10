Kevin Durant Makes Viral Steph Curry Statement
Kevin Durant is no stranger to social media. The superstar scorer has built a reputation for being extremely active on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the course of his career. From burner account accusations to targeting the most random basketball fans, Durant isn't afraid to call out the haters.
The future Hall-of-Famer most recently went viral in a discussion about his former Golden State Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry. A fan on X called out Durant and LeBron James in regards to Curry, as he noted Durant only won championships with the two-time MVP, and James is 1-3 in the NBA Finals against him.
Let's not forget all the hating .KDTrey5 and .@KingJames had for Steph," the fan tweeted. "That BS about 6'2" players is so fraudulent.
"One guy can't win a ring without Steph despite hopping from SuperTeam to SuperTeam and the other is 1-3 against Steph in the Finals, and don't get me started about that 1 W.
"These are two hurt men who had their legacies wrecked. Hating on Steph and MJ makes sense. Clock it."
Durant then responded, complimenting Curry while also defending himself and calling out the user. The two were teammates from 2016 to 2019, winning two championships in the process.
"Steph is 6’3 and a offensive savant," Durant responded. "You can’t comprehend high level basketball talk, yall just glazers and haters."
Durant managed to win two Finals MVPs in his two title runs with the Warriors before leaving for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency in 2019. The 6-foot-11 forward created a legacy alongside Curry that Golden State fans have remembered long since his departure.
