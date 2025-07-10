Kevin Durant Makes Viral Steph Curry Statement

Let's not forget all the hating .@KDTrey5 and .@KingJames had for Steph. That BS about 6'2" players is so fraudulent.



One guy can't win a ring without Steph despite hopping from SuperTeam to SuperTeam and the other is 1-3 against Steph in the Finals, and don't get me started… pic.twitter.com/2iEuwmVCLG