Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Al Horford, Warriors Rumors
Al Horford has remained a free agent for nearly two weeks since free agency opened. All signs have pointed to the Golden State Warriors being the likeliest destination for Horford, who still wants to compete for championships at this stage in his career. He loved his time with the Boston Celtics, but with Jayson Tatum out for all of next season with a torn Achilles, it's unlikely they'll be a title contender.
The Warriors are one of the few teams in the NBA that desperately need a center. The Minnesota Timberwolves beat them in the playoffs because Minnesota overwhelmed them in the frontcourt (Stephen Curry getting hurt didn't help anything). They wanted to improve their frontcourt this offseason, but so far, they've only lost Kevon Looney in free agency to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Steph Curry is currently at Lake Tahoe competing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tourney, looking to recapture the title he won in 2023. While there, he was asked about the Warriors potentially adding Horford to their team.
"He’s a champion, great player," Curry said. "When… if, when all that stuff happens, I’ll talk about it."
Horford would fit with the timeline of the current Warriors well with Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, and he could be a mentor to the younger bigs like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quentin Post.
Even at 39 years old, Horford can be a valuable player on a winning team, as he averaged 9.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.1 APG, and shot 36.3% from three. Even if he's not the same extremely versatile defender that he was in his prime, he's still smart and has good hands, and his basketball IQ is off the charts, which would fit perfectly.
