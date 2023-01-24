Kevin Durant Reveals Frustration With Missing Warriors Game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain that will keep him out at least two more weeks. The superstar forward has watched his team struggle to win games with him sidelined, but the Nets have recently begun figuring things out. Grabbing a big win on the road against the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn was able to hold off the defending champions without Durant. While he was happy to see his guys get the win, Durant was also frustrated to miss this game against his former team.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday afternoon, Durant said, "Yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events. I missed going back to Golden State my previous home. So, it’s been three years since I did that."

Having love for the Warriors and his former teammates, Durant would have liked to play in that game. In the Eastern Conference, Durant's Nets only travel to Golden State once a year, so he will not have an opportunity to play in that building until next season - unless Golden State and Brooklyn meet in the Finals.

A fierce competitor, it is tough for Durant to be sidelined, but he is making good progress and could be back before the All-Star break. For now, he is rooting on his teammates from the sidelines.

