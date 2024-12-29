Kevin Durant's Honest Statement After Warriors-Suns
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns entered Saturday’s contest at Chase Center with identical 15-15 records. It has been a disappointing start to the season for both teams, and while injuries have been a factor, overall poor performance has been the bigger story in Phoenix and Golden State.
The Warriors won this game by a final score of 109-105, surviving a 31-point performance from Kevin Durant. Facing his former team, Durant lead Phoenix in scoring, but it was not enough to get a victory in Golden State.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Durant’s made a blunt statement on the Suns and their 15-16 start.
"I know everybody in Phoenix, fans and everybody is going to blame the turnovers, but you look at how hard we played all game on (defense), something we can take from that, but we want championships here in Phoenix," Durant said via Duane Rankin of azcentral. "Moral victories don't matter."
Durant added, "We're going to figure the offense out, but defensively, especially after a stretch when we weren't playing well on that side at all, for us to come out and the last three games and play great ball on the defensive side, it's encouraging."
Durant has played well this season, but Phoenix as a team has been very inconsistent from a health and production standpoint.
