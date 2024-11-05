Inside The Warriors

Key Player Ruled OUT During Warriors-Wizards Game

The Golden State Warriors provided an in-game update against the Washington Wizards.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) rand Brandin Podziemski (2) after against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) rand Brandin Podziemski (2) after against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are facing the Washington Wizards on Monday night. This game was the injury return of superstar point guard Steph Curry. Having missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, Curry made his return against Washington.

While it was great to see Curry back, the Warriors lost another key player in this game. It doesn’t sound like anything too serious, but the Warriors revealed that guard Brandon Podziemski had been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to an illness. 

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Warriors say that Brandin Podziemski left because he isn't feeling well. Called out of game early third quarter. Out for the rest of the night.”

Podziemski entered this game averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in six appearances. At the time he was ruled out on Monday, Podziemski had tallied two points, four rebounds, and one assist. 

Podziemski has been very impactful for the Warriors to begin this season, as he entered this game leading the NBA with a +94 plus/minus. As previously mentioned, this doesn’t sound like something too serious for the Warriors guard, but he is out for the remainder of this game.

The Warriors have relied heavily on their depth to begin the season, and will have to go further into it with Podziemski out.

Published
Joey Linn
