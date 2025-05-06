New Details on Warriors Players-Only Meeting That Saved Season
The Golden State Warriors are fresh off an electrifying Game 7 win against the Houston Rockets, closing out the first round to move on to the Western Conference Semifinals. They will face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves with what should be an exciting matchup.
The Warriors found themselves in a bit of trouble after going up 3-1, losing Games 5 and 6, with the risk of blowing a series lead. The loss after Game 6 sparked something unique from Golden State, specifically from the team's stars.
Warriors guard Buddy Hield mentioned it followed the Game 7 win, but Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler called for a players-only meeting following Game 6. New details have been highlighted by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Head coach Steve Kerr detailed how Green took responsibility for Game 6.
"Basically, [Green] owned up to losing his poise in Game 6, and I agreed with him," Kerr said. "I thought the flagrant foul was a tone-setter, and he knew it and so he talked to the group and said, 'I got to be poised and I have to be better, and we're going to come in here tomorrow and get it done.' And I think his emotional stability tonight, just his poise from the start, set a great tone."
Butler also talked about his message during the meeting.
"My message to my guys was I wasn't being who I was," Butler said. "In a sense of pumping confidence into my guys. I think that's a part of my leadership that I've learned and gained throughout my years of playing this game at a high level."
The Warriors will now face the Timberwolves on the road tonight at 6:30 p.m. PT. Golden State will play this series with a chance to get back to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2022.
