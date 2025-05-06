Steve Kerr's Strong Anthony Edwards Statement Before Warriors-Wolves
The Western Conference Semifinals will be a battle of the two most exciting guards in the NBA today, Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards. While Curry may be in the latter stages of his career, Edwards is clearly both the present and the future.
Edwards' play has given him one of the biggest fan bases in the league. However, it's not just NBA fans who love him, but even Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
During an interview with 95.7 The Game, Kerr gave his honest thoughts on the Timberwolves superstar before the epic playoff matchup.
"The main insight I have is that he's really damn good," Kerr said about Edwards. "I don't know how that helps us prepare, but Ant is an amazing player. I love his energy, I love his infectious enthusiasm for the game. It was amazing to coach."
"There's a reason the Wolves are where they are now," Kerr added. "They've done a great job organizationally, put together an amazing roster, Chris [Finch] has done a fantastic job as head coach. They are where they are because Ant is a superstar."
If there's one thing that Anthony Edwards is going to have in this series, it's going to be motivation. He's going to be motivated by Kerr's pre-draft comments about him. He's going to be motivated because of Draymond Green's nonstop trash talk.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 9:30 p.m. EST.
