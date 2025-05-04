Key Player Unexpectedly Downgraded for Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of elimination on Sunday, heading into a win-or-go-home Game 7 against the Houston Rockets on the road.
The Warriors held a 3-1 series lead, and when everything seemed to be going their way, they lost back-to-back games to even the series. One of Golden State's biggest faults in this first-round playoff series has been their lack of depth, especially going against a very deep and talented Rockets team.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, their depth may take more of a hit on Sunday, as guard Gary Payton II has been downgraded to questionable due to illness.
Payton made his first start of the series in Friday's Game 6 loss, dropping five points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 2-5 shooting from the field and 1-4 from deep through about 20 minutes of action.
Payton was initially listed on Sunday's injury report as available with a left thumb splint, but has now been downgraded to questionable for a different reason, certainly making people worry about his status.
When six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler was sidelined for Game 3 of the series and the Warriors were looking to steal a win without him, Payton stepped up big time. In that game, he dropped 16 points on 7-9 shooting from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc, giving superstar Steph Curry some much-needed offensive help.
The Warriors desperately need Payton available for Sunday's Game 7, and his new questionable status is certainly worrisome.
The Warriors and Rockets are set to face off at 8:30 p.m. EST in Houston for a win-or-go-home Game 7.