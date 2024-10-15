Key Warriors Player to Miss Game vs Lakers Due to Broken Nose
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game tonight that somehow still has the excitement of a regular season game. Unfortunately, one key player for the Warriors will be missing in action.
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is out against the Lakers due to a broken nose that he suffered in Sunday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. The 21-year-old guard is still waiting on a face mask but is expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers.
Last season, Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 45/39/63 shooting from the field. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been very candid on how much he wants to use Podziemski, focusing on having him be the leader during the non-Steph Curry minutes on the floor. While many were expecting Podziemski to start, the young guard is content as long as he's able to finish games.
"That's my position. Obviously I can play both, but I feel more comfortable on the ball," Podziemski said about playing backup point guard.
Based on what the Golden State Warriors' plans for Podziemski are, he's going to be an incredibly important factor in their offense. If the team wants to have major success in the reuglar season, they'll need contributions from every single member of the roster.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France