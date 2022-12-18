Klay Thompson and Draymond Green Receive Last Minute Injury Updates vs. Raptors

After being listed as probable for Sunday's game vs. the Toronto Raptors, both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have been upgraded to available for the Golden State Warriors. The two players both have unique injury situations, with Thompson still taking a cautious approach due to his injury history, and Green managing smaller injuries that pop up from time to time.

Already down Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors are certainly relieved that Green and Thompson are able to play in this one. Thompson has struggled lately, but he is always one hot streak away from being able take over a game, even in the absence of Steph Curry.

As for Draymond Green, he will also need to step up in Steph's absence, and find ways to contribute while the superstar point guard is sidelined. It will be roughly one month before Curry is able to return, meaning there is a lot of pressure on the Warriors to survive in his absence, especially because of their subpar start to the year.

Had Golden State built up a nice buffer at the beginning of the season like they did last year, Steph's one month absence would be less of reason to panic. Unfortunately for Golden State, they have started the year a couple games below .500, and will have to avoid slipping out of the playoff picture while Steph Curry recovers.

