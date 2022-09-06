Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Blasts 2K Over Three-Point Rating

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Should Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson have a better NBA 2K23 rating?
It is officially time for NBA 2K23, which means player ratings are being relentlessly debated. From overall ratings to specifics attributes, fans and even players themselves have been weighing in on what they think is incorrect. One of the latest to do so was Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson, who took exception to his 88 three-point rating.

Despite being tied for the second-highest three-point rating in the game, Klay believes 88 is too low. The thought process behind these ratings is certainly questionable, as the players tied for second all seem to have varying levels of three-point ability. Luke Kennard, who led the league in percentage last year, is tied with Kevin Durant, who shot 38.3% from deep.

While different types of three-point shooting likely goes into the overall rating, such as pull-up ability, off the dribble shooting, and other related skills, it is still confusing to see four players with varying levels of three-point success all tied at 88.

For Klay, he believes his track record is deserving of more respect. In his post, he pointed out that only Steph Curry has more career threes in the playoffs than he does, which Thompson believes should be factored into his rating. Perhaps with a strong start to the year, Klay can being separating himself from the pack of players tied at 88 on their three-point rating.

May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Draymond Green (23) react after Thompson is called for a foul against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
