Klay Thompson's Blunt Statement on Return Game vs. Warriors
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson built a legacy for himself in the Bay Area that will be told in NBA history for years to come. Thompson left this past offseason after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, and his highly-anticipated return is on the minds of everyone.
Now a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson and the Mavericks will continue their three-game road trip when they head to San Francisco for a matchup against his former team on Tuesday. When asked about following the team's 122-120 loss against the Denver Nuggets, Thompson delivered a blunt statement.
“It’ll be good to see people you grinded with obviously, but to me, it’s just another regular season game in November," Thompson said.
Thompson went on to say there's obviously bigger implications with the NBA Cup, as it marks the first game of group play for both teams on Tuesday.
Thompson also added that he doesn't think he'll find it difficult to compartmentalize his feelings heading back to play his former team, stating "basketball is basketball."
Given Thompson's rather reserved personality, it doesn't come as a surprise that he wasn't outspoken about feeling emotions in facing his former team. Additionally, Thompson could still be feeling bitter given the contract negotiations he went through that ended in him signing a three-year, $50 million contract with Dallas in July.
With Golden State set to hand out "Captain Klay" hats to fans prior to the game, Warriors guard and the other half of the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry, is set to speak before the crowd about Thompson before the 7:00 PM PST tip-off.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Golden State Warriors Make Announcement for Klay Thompson’s Return