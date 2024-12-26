Lakers Coach JJ Redick Makes Steph Curry, LeBron James Statement
When it comes to the two most popular players in the NBA today, it unanimously comes down to LeBron James and Steph Curry. The two superstars have been the league's flagbearers for over a decade and continue to do so even heading into 2025.
The way both LeBron and Curry have been figureheads in the league is something that no one takes for granted, even Lakers coach JJ Redick.
Before the Lakers faced off against the Warriors on Christmas night, Redick made a big claim about both Curry and LeBron, comparing them to Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant.
“I think the torch bearer-sorta terminology is very accurate in a sense that they’ve, the same that Magic (Johnson) and Larry (Bird) in the ’80s, and MJ (Michael Jordan) in the ’90s, Kobe (Bryant) for a long time," Redick said. "In some ways, they’ve carried the league, and the popularity, the growth, all that stuff, they’ve had a big part in that, and certainly those consecutive Finals against each other really helped in that."
Redick even went as far as to say that both Steph Curry and LeBron James could have a case for being listed as a top-four NBA player of all time. It's a common sentiment for James, but a rare one about Curry.
"But I think overall, different careers, different legacies, but to me those guys, both of them have a strong case if you wanted to have a Mt. Rushmore of the greatest four NBA players of all-time," Redick said. "I think very highly of Steph."
Regardless of what someone's opinions are on LeBron or Steph, it's become undeniable at this point that they're two of the greatest players of all time. The championships prove it, the resumes prove it, and the way they've carried the league proves it.
