Lakers Fans React to Recently Waived Player Joining Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will host their training camp in Hawaii and play a preseason game against the LA Clippers at SimpliFi Arena Stan Sheriff Center.
Rounding out their camp roster before heading to Hawaii, Golden State will be bringing in several players who do not have a clear path to a standard roster spot, but could serve as important organizational depth pieces.
In a recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it was revealed that Golden State have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with recently waived Los Angeles Lakers forward Blake Hinson.
Via Scotto: “Golden State Warriors and Blake Hinson have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Hinson, who was on a two-way deal with the Lakers, chose the Warriors over several teams. He averaged 18.5 points and shot 42.1% from 3-point range at Pittsburgh last season.”
Lakers fans have been reacting to this news on X.
Via @wannabefresh: “He’s gna light it up on the Warriors just watch. Big mistake for Pelinka to waive him who showed promise in SL over Traore who didn’t and will never make the roster.”
Via @LakersOnX: “Good deal for him”
Via @TheLakersAvenue: “He’s their new Klay”
Via @HoopLakers: “Good for him!”
Via @Br0nToLA23: “NOOOO HE COULDVE GONE TO ANY TEAM BUT WARRIORS”
Hinson will likely not end up on Golden State’s roster, but could play a large role for their Santa Cruz Warriors G League team. As history shows, G League players can often receive NBA opportunities throughout the course of a season.
