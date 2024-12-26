Lakers Make Anthony Davis Injury Announcement vs. Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are facing off at Chase Center on Wednesday night. This game is headlining the NBA’s Christmas day slate, with stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Anthony Davis all active entering the contest.
In the first quarter of this contest, Davis suffered what looked to be an ankle injury. The superstar forward went back to the locker room where he spent the remainder of the first half.
The injury was suffered after Davis played just seven minutes, and there was no update from the Lakers until shortly before the second half began.
With an update towards the end of halftime, the Lakers announced that Davis is questionable to return.
Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN: “Anthony Davis is questionable to return with his left ankle turn, per the Lakers. He has not emerged from the locker room yet, with about 3 minutes remaining in halftime.”
The Lakers started Gabe Vincent in Davis’ absence to begin the second half. While injuries have been an issue for Davis throughout his NBA career, he has been durable for the Lakers this season. With just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Lakers announced that Davis had been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game, per the Lakers."
Initially questionable to return against Golden State, the Lakers were treating Davis’ ankle before making a final call on his status. While the Lakers would have liked to get Davis back against Golden State, they also want to make sure he does not make this injury worse.
The Lakers play again on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.
With a few days off after this game, the Lakers will continue to treat Davis' ankle in hopes he can avoid an extended absence.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'