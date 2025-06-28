Latest Report On Jonathan Kuminga’s Lucrative Contract Demands
The Golden State Warriors were easily the best team of the 2010s, winning three NBA Championships and making three straight NBA Finals appearances. However, after losing in the 2019 Finals to the Toronto Raptors, injuries got the best of the team and led to them finishing with the worst record in the NBA in 2020.
This led to the Warriors selecting James Wiseman second overall and drafting Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody the following year. Golden State believed it had secured the foundation for the second timeline, but now the Warriors could be losing the second player from that group, as a new report reveals lofty contract demands for Kuminga.
According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, Kuminga is looking for a big payday this offseason as he's set to enter restricted free agency on Monday.
"The Warriors have made it clear that they want to maintain financial flexibility moving forward. Keeping Kuminga would come at a significant cost for Golden State, as he wants a deal that pays him over $30 million per year, sources said," Siegel wrote.
This past week, Kuminga has been linked to a potential move to the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. While Kuminga may have the talent to be an All-Star level player, a $30 million annual price tag for him appears like a step ask.
Given that the Brooklyn Nets are the only team with the cap space to present Kuminga an offer sheet that would reach that $30 million per year mark, it seems unlikely the Warriors forward will strike a deal worth that much, unless Golden State gives in.
Related Articles
New Report On Warriors Parting Ways With Key Player
4x NBA All-Star Reveals Shocking Truth On 2019 Warriors Team
Breaking: Warriors Sign Sharpshooter Guard After 2025 NBA Draft