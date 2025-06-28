New Report On Warriors Parting Ways With Key Player
Gary Payton II has become a fan favorite among the Golden State Warriors faithful over the years. He was a key piece in bringing the latest NBA title to the Bay in 2022, and after he left that offseason to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors felt the void left in his spot.
Golden State quickly re-acquired Payton II via trade, and he has remained on the team since.
In the 2024-25 season, Payton II averaged only 6.5 points per game on 32.6% from beyond the arc, and yet again faced injury issues, playing in only 62 games.
With the Warriors above the tax line and looking to remain flexible under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, they could let Payton II walk in free agency, according to a new report by Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.
"Gary Payton II, a fan favorite beloved by his teammates, might have played his last game with the Warriors. Payton will become an unrestricted free agent on Monday, and his return to Golden State is in serious jeopardy, multiple NBA sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday and Saturday," Poole wrote.
He continued to write, “Golden State still likes him, and there’s still a chance he’s back,” another source said of the Warriors. “But they have a lot of moving parts as they work through the Jonathan Kuminga situation, so Gary could land elsewhere next season.”
Payton II was the Warriors' best point-of-attack defender and a highly athletic player at the guard position, and could be very valuable for teams looking for defense-first players on the free agent market.
