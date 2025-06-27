Inside The Warriors

Breaking: Warriors Sign Sharpshooter Guard After 2025 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors have added Texas Tech guard Chance McMillian in undrafted free agency

Austin Veazey

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have had a busy second night of the NBA Draft. They entered Thursday with just one selection at 41. They traded that pick to the Phoenix Suns to get picks 52 and 59, but then traded up from 59 to 56 with the Memphis Grizzlies.

They left the draft with Alex Toohey from Australia's Sydney Kings of the NBL and Florida's Will Richard. Toohey is more of a do-it-all kind of player, while Richard is a good scorer and shooter.

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian
Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After the draft, they've added some more proven production and sharpshooting. ESPN's NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony has reported that the Golden State Warriors have signed Texas Tech's Chance McMillian to a deal. It is supposedly an Exhibit-10 deal, which is a non-guaranteed deal that will give the team his G-League rights if he's waived this offseason.

McMillian, a 6'2" guard from Vallejo, California, spent five years in college, the first three at Grand Canyon, the final two at Texas Tech, where he blossomed into an All-Big 12 performer. In his final season with the Red Raiders, he averaged 14.2 PPG and 4.0 RPG while shooting a blistering 43.3% from three-point range.

He's never attempted many shots inside the arc; in fact, 57% of his shots at Texas Tech came from three, but he's always been efficient on his two-point attempts in college, making over 63% of them at Texas Tech. He'll get his chance to prove his worth to the Warriors during the Summer League in Las Vegas, from July 10th to the 20th.

Related Articles

Lakers, Warriors Predicted to Take Australian Prospects in 2025 NBA Draft

Draymond Green Reacts to Blockbuster Kevin Durant, Rockets Trade

NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Latest Post

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News