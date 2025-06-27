Breaking: Warriors Sign Sharpshooter Guard After 2025 NBA Draft
The Golden State Warriors have had a busy second night of the NBA Draft. They entered Thursday with just one selection at 41. They traded that pick to the Phoenix Suns to get picks 52 and 59, but then traded up from 59 to 56 with the Memphis Grizzlies.
They left the draft with Alex Toohey from Australia's Sydney Kings of the NBL and Florida's Will Richard. Toohey is more of a do-it-all kind of player, while Richard is a good scorer and shooter.
After the draft, they've added some more proven production and sharpshooting. ESPN's NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony has reported that the Golden State Warriors have signed Texas Tech's Chance McMillian to a deal. It is supposedly an Exhibit-10 deal, which is a non-guaranteed deal that will give the team his G-League rights if he's waived this offseason.
McMillian, a 6'2" guard from Vallejo, California, spent five years in college, the first three at Grand Canyon, the final two at Texas Tech, where he blossomed into an All-Big 12 performer. In his final season with the Red Raiders, he averaged 14.2 PPG and 4.0 RPG while shooting a blistering 43.3% from three-point range.
He's never attempted many shots inside the arc; in fact, 57% of his shots at Texas Tech came from three, but he's always been efficient on his two-point attempts in college, making over 63% of them at Texas Tech. He'll get his chance to prove his worth to the Warriors during the Summer League in Las Vegas, from July 10th to the 20th.
