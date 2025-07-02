Latest Update On Celtics Champion Amid Warriors Rumors
The Golden State Warriors have been quiet to this point in free agency. They made a few trades in the NBA Draft to maneuver up and down the board to walk away with Australia's Alex Toohey and Florida's Will Richard, but they've yet to make any signings or trades in free agency with a few roster spots to fill.
Really, the only name the Warriors have been connected to is Al Horford, the veteran center coming off his 18th season in the NBA, but he is still productive as a stretch five and smart defender.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst provided an update on Horford's situation, saying he's still weighing retirement, but that the Warriors want to bring him in.
"[Horford] is valued by everybody in the league, he has lots of different options, including retirement. But, if he decides to indeed continue his career, the Golden State Warriors have been very aggressive in trying to bring him in. He could fit well anywhere."
Windhorst also mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers as an option, saying there's a good chance Horford ends up on the Lakers or Warriors. The Lakers just signed Deandre Ayton, after he was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers, so they may not be as interested in Horford anymore.
The real battle for Horford will be whether or not he wants to retire or continue playing with the Warriors. He's had a great career, winning a championship with the Celtics in 2024 and making five All-Star teams. The Celtics may still be interested in bringing him back, too, but they're in a tough financial situation.
Related Articles
New Report On $77 Million Star Swap For Jonathan Kuminga
Ex-Warriors, Knicks Guard Reacts To Shocking Damian Lillard News
New Report On Warriors Offseason Plans Amid Al Horford Rumors