Inside The Warriors

Latest Update On Celtics Champion Amid Warriors Rumors

A new report reveals where the Golden State Warriors stand with a Boston Celtics free agent

Austin Veazey

Mar 3, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) controls the ball while Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) controls the ball while Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have been quiet to this point in free agency. They made a few trades in the NBA Draft to maneuver up and down the board to walk away with Australia's Alex Toohey and Florida's Will Richard, but they've yet to make any signings or trades in free agency with a few roster spots to fill.

Really, the only name the Warriors have been connected to is Al Horford, the veteran center coming off his 18th season in the NBA, but he is still productive as a stretch five and smart defender.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

ESPN's Brian Windhorst provided an update on Horford's situation, saying he's still weighing retirement, but that the Warriors want to bring him in.

"[Horford] is valued by everybody in the league, he has lots of different options, including retirement. But, if he decides to indeed continue his career, the Golden State Warriors have been very aggressive in trying to bring him in. He could fit well anywhere."

Windhorst also mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers as an option, saying there's a good chance Horford ends up on the Lakers or Warriors. The Lakers just signed Deandre Ayton, after he was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers, so they may not be as interested in Horford anymore.

The real battle for Horford will be whether or not he wants to retire or continue playing with the Warriors. He's had a great career, winning a championship with the Celtics in 2024 and making five All-Star teams. The Celtics may still be interested in bringing him back, too, but they're in a tough financial situation.

Related Articles

New Report On $77 Million Star Swap For Jonathan Kuminga

Ex-Warriors, Knicks Guard Reacts To Shocking Damian Lillard News

New Report On Warriors Offseason Plans Amid Al Horford Rumors

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News