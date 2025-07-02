New Report On $77 Million Star Swap For Jonathan Kuminga
NBA free agency Day 3 is underway, and while no major news has come out so far, aside from the New York Knicks hiring Mike Brown, there are some massive decisions that have yet to be made. Those include Chris Paul's decision between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, as well as the future of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Based on the rumors, the most talked about landing spots for Kuminga would be sign-and-trades with the Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls, or just returning to Golden State. However, a recent report by NBA Insider Jake Fischer reveals a surprise team trying to make a sign-and-trade star swap with the Warriors for the 22-year-old forward.
"Sources say that Sacramento, meanwhile, would be interested in including Malik Monk in any outgoing trade package, but nothing substantial has materialized with the Warriors," Fischer wrote.
Monk, who is currently going into the second year of a four-year, $77 million contract with the Sacramento Kings, would be an interesting piece for Golden State. While his best role would be suited as a sixth man, he averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game this season, but his averages took a hit after De'Aaron Fox's departure.
As mentioned, it seems as though this might just be a one-way agreement at this point, with the Warriors not showing interest. Kuminga would be a major addition for the Kings, who need young talent and could be a piece for them if they decide to blow it up. Therefore, the Kings might need to look elsewhere to offload Monk's contract.
Related Articles
Ex-Warriors, Knicks Guard Reacts To Shocking Damian Lillard News
New Report On Warriors Offseason Plans Amid Al Horford Rumors