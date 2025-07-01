New Report On Warriors Offseason Plans Amid Al Horford Rumors
Day 1 of NBA free agency has been full of deals all across the league, while several contenders have also remained quiet. Michael Porter Jr. is now a Brooklyn Net, while the Atlanta Hawks made two major additions at guard with Luke Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
One of those contenders that has remained quiet is the Golden State Warriors, despite being one of the most talked-about teams heading into free agency. They watched three-time NBA Champion and fan-favorite Kevon Looney depart for the New Orleans Pelicans, and little traction has developed on Jonathan Kuminga. Now, a new report reveals where their plans might be taking them.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Golden State has other plans if they don't end up with Boston Celtics big man Al Horford, who was rumored to the Warriors earlier Monday. "If the Warriors miss out on Al Horford, who is being pursued by several big-name teams, keep a close eye on Chris Boucher as a cost-effective option," Siegel wrote.
In addition, he added some other names that could be on the table for potential returns. "Dubs also still maintain interest in Gary Payton II and De'Anthony Melton." Payton II entered as an unrestricted free agent this summer after Golden State didn't agree to a new deal with him, while Melton played only six games for the Warriors this past season before being traded.
Horford presents an interesting option for Golden State, though if they can bring him in, giving his high-IQ and floor spacing, he brings. As for Boucher, he'd also be an intriguing option, coming off his second-best career season after spending the past eight years with the Toronto Raptors (and one game with the Warriors in 2017-18).
Related Articles
Latest Report On Jonathan Kuminga’s Free Agency Status
New Report On Warriors Eyeing Celtics Star Big