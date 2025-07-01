Ex-Warriors, Knicks Guard Reacts To Shocking Damian Lillard News
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a rollercoaster of an offseason, with moments of doubt and moments of hope. Initially, it seemed as if their franchise cornerstone, Giannis Antetokounmpo, would request a trade, considering their bleak future amidst superstar guard Damian Lillard's Achilles injury.
Then, the talks surrounding Antetokounmpo died down, and the Bucks made a stunning move to acquire Myles Turner from Milwaukee's rival, the Indiana Pacers, on a massive deal.
While the move sent shockwaves across the league, Turner would still need a contract on the Bucks' side to be moved if the deal were to go through. Shortly after, another bombshell dropped, and this time, it was for Giannis' running mate, Damian Lillard.
The Bucks waived and stretched Lillard, paying him close to $22 million per year for the next five years, to clear up space for newly acquired center Myles Turner.
Former Warriors and Knicks guard Baron Davis took to social media to discuss the shocking turn of events for the Bucks.
"Waiving Dame is insane …. Let’s hope for the Warriors , Lakers, Miami , Denver or Minn wild cards," Davis wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
The Bucks completely transformed the makeup of their team in a matter of hours, acquiring multiple role players and retaining their free agents in the process.
While reports of Antetokounmpo's feelings towards Lillard's departure are mixed, Milwaukee made a plethora of moves that put them firmly in the mix for a playoff spot amidst a plethora of injuries to key players in the Eastern Conference.
