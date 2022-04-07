LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Out Against Warriors

After officially falling out of the play-in, it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers have thrown in the towel. The Lakers are resting LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Rusell Westbrook against the Golden State Warriors.

The official injury report for the Lakers doesn't list their big three as missing due to rest, but that's essentially what they're doing since they just played. Here is the full injury report for the Lakers: LeBron James is out (left ankle), Anthony Davis is out (right foot), Russell Westbrook (right shoulder), Kendrick Nunn is out (right knee), and Mason Jones is out (G-League).

While this game has no significance for the Los Angeles Lakers, it's still very important for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are still only half a game ahead of the fourth seed and need to win out for the rest of the season in order to stay in the third seed. In either case, their first-round opponent has the possibility of being the: Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, or Minnesota Timberwolves. While that is in flux, being the third seed would at least guarantee the Warriors would face the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round instead of the Phoenix Suns.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off on April 7 at 7:00 pm PST. The Warriors only have three games left remaining in the season.

