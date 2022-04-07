Skip to main content
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Out Against Warriors

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Out Against Warriors

The Lakers are missing their best players against the Warriors.

The Lakers are missing their best players against the Warriors.

After officially falling out of the play-in, it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers have thrown in the towel. The Lakers are resting LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Rusell Westbrook against the Golden State Warriors.

The official injury report for the Lakers doesn't list their big three as missing due to rest, but that's essentially what they're doing since they just played. Here is the full injury report for the Lakers: LeBron James is out (left ankle), Anthony Davis is out (right foot), Russell Westbrook (right shoulder), Kendrick Nunn is out (right knee), and Mason Jones is out (G-League).

While this game has no significance for the Los Angeles Lakers, it's still very important for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are still only half a game ahead of the fourth seed and need to win out for the rest of the season in order to stay in the third seed. In either case, their first-round opponent has the possibility of being the: Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, or Minnesota Timberwolves. While that is in flux, being the third seed would at least guarantee the Warriors would face the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round instead of the Phoenix Suns.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off on April 7 at 7:00 pm PST. The Warriors only have three games left remaining in the season.

GOT7 K-POP Star BamBam to Perform at Warriors Halftime Show

Klay Thompson Reacts to Massive Comeback Win

Steph Curry Shares Optimism Amidst Recent Injury Update

USATSI_17840779_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Out Against Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari43 seconds ago
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with guard Jordan Poole (3) and guard Damion Lee (1) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Poole Recalls Embrace with Klay Thompson After Win Against Jazz

By C.J. Peterson5 hours ago
60a6c9f3f27b4c0019445bdf
News

Steph Curry Reacts to LeBron James Wanting to Play With Him

By Joey LinnApr 6, 2022
lebron-curry
News

LeBron James Says He Wants to Play With Steph Curry

By Joey LinnApr 6, 2022
IMG_1857
News

Video: Warriors Players Meet GOT7 K-POP Star BamBam

By Joey LinnApr 5, 2022
Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zaza Pachulia Thinks Jordan Poole is the Most Improved Player of the Year

By C.J. PetersonApr 5, 2022
BamBam
News

GOT7 K-POP Star BamBam to Perform at Warriors Halftime Show

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 5, 2022
stephen-curry-curry-6-practice
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Ramping Up Rehab

By Joey LinnApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17652474_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Steph Curry Trolls Rudy Gobert After Klay Thompson Three

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 4, 2022