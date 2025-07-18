LeBron James, Draymond Green React to Kevin Love’s Viral Statement
A 17-year NBA veteran, five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love is currently a member of the Utah Jazz, with the expectation that he'll be waived sometime this offseason. After successful stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, he's spent the past three seasons with the Miami Heat, serving as a key veteran reserve.
Off the court, Love has been very outspoken with whatever he's been involved with. Whether it is speaking out about mental health or having fun posting online, Love isn't afraid to voice his thoughts. Recently, Complex Sports shared a quote of his on Instagram, drawing responses from some high-profile players in the NBA today.
"So many lames are the loudest in the room. And the least accomplished," Love recently shared to his Instagram story, which Complex Sports later reposted. Seeing this, both Los Angeles Lakers star and ex-teammate of Love, LeBron James, and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green chimed in with their responses.
"🔊🔊🔊🔊," Green shared on his Instagram story. "It's a crazy thing," he added. There's no surprise that Green resonates with this quote, as he, too, has always been outspoken against criticism of him. A four-time NBA Champion and one of the best defensive players of his era, not many people are as accomplished as him on the basketball court today.
"📠 (fax machine)!!!!!!" James shared on his Instagram story, keeping it straight to the point. James and Love teamed up on the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a championship in 2016. A stretch big who is also an elite rebounder, the pairing worked well alongside James.
As can be seen from the reactions of James and Green, both players back up Love's recent statement. Assuming Love does earn that buyout from the Jazz, he could very well end up as a teammate of either star forward next season.
