Inside The Warriors

Buddy Hield's One-Word Reaction to Damian Lillard's Trail Blazers Return

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield reacted to Damian Lillard re-joining the Portland Trail Blazers

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks wore a small patch to honor former player Junior Bridgeman who passed away this week. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks wore a small patch to honor former player Junior Bridgeman who passed away this week. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday afternoon, Damian Lillard shocked the NBA world when he decided to rejoin the Portland Trail Blazers and sign a three-year, $42 million contract.

Lillard was heavily linked to contending teams like the Boston Celtics, but opted to return to a Trail Blazers team that won't be competing for a championship in the immediate future. Lillard's decision gained not only the respect of NBA fans but also of his peers.

Lillard's decision earned praise from players like Patrick Beverley, Bones Hyland, and Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield.

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield reacts to Damian Lillard joining the Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield reacts to Damian Lillard joining the Trail Blazers / Shams Charania's Instagram

"Real," Buddy Hield said on Instagram.

While Lillard's decision may not be the most exciting option, it's a very rare one. In the modern era of basketball, it's unheard of for a player to stop ring chasing and rejoin his former team while still in his prime. For that reason alone, players like Buddy Hield are publicly praising Lillard.

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Some Warriors fans may have hoped that Lillard would have signed with Golden State and played alongside Steph Curry. Unfortunately, that's all just a pipedream for Warriors fans now, and the team has to figure out how to improve after their second-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard
February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors and forward Jayson Tatum (0) of the Boston Celtics and guard Damian Lillard (0) of the Milwaukee Bucks and forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns celebrate with the trophy after defeating Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

One could argue that the Golden State Warriors could have defeated the Timberwolves had Steph Curry stayed healthy, but that's part of the game. Injuries are a big reason why the Warriors should try to improve and gain a starting center like Al Horford.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion Make First Major Appearance Together

Two NBA Teams Reportedly Interested in Trade for Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in Celtics Derrick White

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News