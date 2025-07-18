Buddy Hield's One-Word Reaction to Damian Lillard's Trail Blazers Return
On Thursday afternoon, Damian Lillard shocked the NBA world when he decided to rejoin the Portland Trail Blazers and sign a three-year, $42 million contract.
Lillard was heavily linked to contending teams like the Boston Celtics, but opted to return to a Trail Blazers team that won't be competing for a championship in the immediate future. Lillard's decision gained not only the respect of NBA fans but also of his peers.
Lillard's decision earned praise from players like Patrick Beverley, Bones Hyland, and Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield.
"Real," Buddy Hield said on Instagram.
While Lillard's decision may not be the most exciting option, it's a very rare one. In the modern era of basketball, it's unheard of for a player to stop ring chasing and rejoin his former team while still in his prime. For that reason alone, players like Buddy Hield are publicly praising Lillard.
Some Warriors fans may have hoped that Lillard would have signed with Golden State and played alongside Steph Curry. Unfortunately, that's all just a pipedream for Warriors fans now, and the team has to figure out how to improve after their second-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
One could argue that the Golden State Warriors could have defeated the Timberwolves had Steph Curry stayed healthy, but that's part of the game. Injuries are a big reason why the Warriors should try to improve and gain a starting center like Al Horford.
