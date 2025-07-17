Steph Curry Issues Interesting Challenge to Devin Booker
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is in full offseason mode, which means a lot of golf for the four-time NBA champion. He recently appeared in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, a golf tournament featuring plenty of athletes, singers, and other celebrities, where he finished in 5th place.
He's also taken part in a few YouTube golf videos, participating in a 9-hole 3v3 with GoodGood Golf and a 1-on-1 with GabbyGolfGirl. He's had time to heal from the hamstring injury that cost him and the Warriors in the playoffs, and this is how he's enjoyed his offseason so far.
He actually lost the battle against Gabby. They were tied after the nine holes, and he lost the closest-to-the-pin chip-off by less than an inch. Because he lost, he had to call someone to agree to another 1v1 against Gabby, so he called Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, where he called Booker "the most amazing teammate that anybody could have."
Booker has also been playing a lot of golf recently, and despite only picking up the game in the last few years, Curry says Booker is playing really well right now. Booker and Gabby will have a 1-on-1 match at some point. Had Curry won the match, he was going to have Gabby caddy for him with "the biggest, heaviest tour bag you've ever seen," but he couldn't get the win.
Curry and Booker were teammates during last year's Olympics, where they helped Team USA capture the gold medal in France.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion Make First Major Appearance Together
Two NBA Teams Reportedly Interested in Trade for Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in Celtics Derrick White