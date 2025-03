LeBron James' Message to Steph Curry After Making NBA History

β€œI actually had an emotional moment on the bench when I saw him. That was my vet my rookie year. I would’ve loved to have quizzed our team and bench and see if anybody knew who that was because that was such a long time ago.”



Steph Curry on when he saw Andris BiedriΕ†Ε‘ in 4K… pic.twitter.com/jvlmdM9Jfa