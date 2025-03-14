Inside The Warriors

LeBron James' Message to Steph Curry After Making NBA History

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to Steph Curry making NBA history

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center right) greets Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (center left) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center right) greets Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (center left) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is in a league of his own when it comes to being the NBA's greatest shooter.

On Thursday night, Curry became the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 made three-pointers in his career. To put into perspective how high Curry is on the list, the next highest person is James Harden with 3,127 made three-pointers.

The moment came in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Sacramento Kings, which saw the crowd erupt in a frenzy.

After the game, Curry's long-time rival LeBron James sent a message to the Warriors guard for making history.

"🧑🏽‍🍳 4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!! Congrats my brother!! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30," LeBron James said.

Curry needed two three-pointers to make history, he made his first one in the first quarter and the next in the third quarter. The Warriors guard thought it was a bit of a weird night because of it.

“It was a weird night because we all knew I was two away, made the first one in the first quarter off a broken–not a broken play, off of transition, JK (Jonathan Kuminga) made a great pass," Curry said. "Sacramento was playing that gimmicky defense all game where they were literally face-guarding me, top-locking, and nothing was clean about it."

After defeating the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are officially 13-2 since trading for Jimmy Butler - a stat that Curry would likely appreciate more than the 4,000 three-pointers.

