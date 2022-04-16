Skip to main content
LeBron James Opens Up About Guarding Steph Curry

LeBron James praised Steph Curry's offensive game.

It's no secret that LeBron James wants to play with Steph Curry. Throughout the course of the season, LeBron has talked about playing with Curry and complimented him numerous times. He continued that trend again on The Shop.

"You better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena," LeBron James said. "You might want to guard him when he get out of bed."

The two players have had a very fun flirtation together this past season about playing together. Most recently, Curry said it was "surreal" that LeBron James want to play with him. 

“Obviously there’s like a curiosity like, ‘What would that look like?’” Curry said. “But also, there’s a realism of like—that’s why I said ‘I’m good right now.’ You can never let your mind go from what you know is your situation, what is your moment, your time and who I been rocking with from day one.”

It's hard to imagine Steph Curry ever leaving the Warriors though, so that partnership will likely never happen unless Lebron James joins Golden State.

For now, Steph Curry has much bigger matters on his hands. Tonight, he faces the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. He's been "optimistic" to return for the game, and it'll be the first time Curry plays since March 16 against the Boston Celtics. The chase for number four begins tonight for Steph Curry.

