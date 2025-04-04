LeBron James Reacts to Golden State Warriors Trade for Jimmy Butler
For the past decade, LeBron James has had a very storied history with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
He's faced off against the team before Kevin Durant was traded, after he was acquired, and now with Jimmy Butler on the roster. If there's anyone who knows the Golden State Warriors better than Steph Curry, it's LeBron James.
After the Lakers' loss to the Warriors on Thursday night, LeBron gave his thoughts on the new-look team.
"I've had to go against them when they added Kevin Durant," LeBron said. "Jimmy Butler is great, he adds a toughness to them, he adds a championship-DNA type of guy. It's always the same, they always figure it out, they always add someone that makes them dynamic."
While the Warriors may have added a big piece in Jimmy Butler, the Los Angeles Lakers added a much bigger piece in Luka Doncic. However, Butler has fit in better with the Warriors than Doncic has with the Lakers, and the records have proved it thus far.
After the Warriors defeated the Lakers on Thursday night, they're now only one game behind LA for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. At the same time, they're also only one game ahead of the LA Clippers of the eight seed in the Western Conference.
Thursday night was a massive win for the Golden State Warriors, but the job isn't anywhere near close to being finished.
