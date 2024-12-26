LeBron James, Steph Curry Moment Before Lakers-Warriors Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are headlining the NBA’s Christmas slate, tipping off at 5:00 PM PT at Chase Center. LeBron James and Steph Curry remain the game’s two biggest draws by several metrics, and their individual battles are always exciting.
Facing off in the NBA Finals each season from 2015 to 2018, James and Curry were rivals throughout that period, but have since formed a close friendship that was strengthened by their time as teammates at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Leading Team USA to a gold medal without a single loss, Curry and James were an unstoppable duo.
Ahead of Wednesday night’s Christmas game, Curry and James shared a moment that has been going viral on social media.
Via NBA: “Another edition of LeBron vs. Steph on deck for #NBAXmas 🥹🫂 Lakers/Warriors • 8:00pm/et on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ & Disney+”
Curry and James have the two biggest individual followings in the NBA, and the traction on this post illustrates that. Tallying over 400,000 views in just 15 minutes after this video was posted, the NBA has been generating a lot of social media interactions with this pregame post.
The NBA also shared this moment on X.
Curry and James have had some heated battles over the years, and while they both remain fierce competitors, there is a level of mutual respect that is evident every time they face off.
