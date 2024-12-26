Inside The Warriors

LeBron James, Steph Curry Moment Before Lakers-Warriors Goes Viral

Steph Curry and LeBron James shared an exchange before the Warriors-Lakers NBA Christmas game.

Joey Linn

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk after the game at Chase Center.
Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk after the game at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are headlining the NBA’s Christmas slate, tipping off at 5:00 PM PT at Chase Center. LeBron James and Steph Curry remain the game’s two biggest draws by several metrics, and their individual battles are always exciting.

Facing off in the NBA Finals each season from 2015 to 2018, James and Curry were rivals throughout that period, but have since formed a close friendship that was strengthened by their time as teammates at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Leading Team USA to a gold medal without a single loss, Curry and James were an unstoppable duo.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) celebrate after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Christmas game, Curry and James shared a moment that has been going viral on social media.

Via NBA: “Another edition of LeBron vs. Steph on deck for #NBAXmas 🥹🫂 Lakers/Warriors • 8:00pm/et on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ & Disney+”

Curry and James have the two biggest individual followings in the NBA, and the traction on this post illustrates that. Tallying over 400,000 views in just 15 minutes after this video was posted, the NBA has been generating a lot of social media interactions with this pregame post.

The NBA also shared this moment on X.

Curry and James have had some heated battles over the years, and while they both remain fierce competitors, there is a level of mutual respect that is evident every time they face off.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News