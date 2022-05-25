Luka Doncic Reveals How Mavericks Grabbed Game 4 Win

The Dallas Mavericks are on the board. Avoiding the sweep with a convincing win at home, although it did get closer than many anticipated, the team was able to lean on their defense in this one. That was Luka Doncic's ultimate message when asked what changed in this game.

"Our defense. I think our defense was amazing today," Luka said. "Outside of the 4th quarter, I think it was amazing. And that's how we have to play. We play good defense, we share the ball, we are a dangerous team."

When asked how Dallas adjusted to Golden State's zone, Luka said, "It's different. With Looney they switch, so I don't really get to play pick and roll a lot. With Curry they show, with Klay and Poole they show, so we gotta take advantage of that. Whoever is setting the screen... gotta set a good screen, then just play from there."

While Luka understands that no team in NBA history has ever come back from down 3-0, he also made sure to emphasize that he and his team will continue to fight. It will be tough for Dallas in Golden State, as the Warriors have been dominant on their home floor all season, but they are not ready to quit.

Despite the loss, Golden State has shown an incredible ability to bounce back this postseason, and will look to do so again on Thursday evening.

