Memphis Grizzlies Display Draymond Green Quote at Facility

The Grizzlies vs. Warriors rivalry continues
The term "rent free" has been tossed back and forth between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, with both sides feeling as if the other thinks about them too much. 

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Grizzlies star Ja Morant said, "I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team or what somebody said months ago. I'm gonna be celebrating a championship, I'm gonna be happy with my teammates. As you see after they won a championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing 'Whoop That Trick' on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that."

While Morant indicated that Golden State thinks about Memphis too much, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. recently revealed a Draymond Green quote on display at the team's facility:

While there is a level of mutual respect between both sides, there is also some undeniable animosity that was heightened during their playoff series. With Golden State winning in six games, and then going on to win the championship, the petty back and forth was seemingly over; however, it has somehow continued into August.

That said, both sides acknowledge that their best battles are yet to come, with Morant also telling Rooks, "Even after we lost in the series, I told them 'I feel like it's time for y'all to get another ring.' You know... And then they said the same like, 'Y'all be back. We'll see y'all again, it'll be a lot of fun for years to come.' But we're all competitors at the end of the day, we're all battling in this league to be the best we can be and to win championships, and that's what comes with it."

