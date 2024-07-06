Inside The Warriors

Miami Heat Announce Signing of Former Golden State Warriors Player

The Miami Heat have signed a new NBA veteran

Dec 27, 2019; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Alec Burks (8) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate after the score against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports / Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
In an official announcement on Friday, the Miami Heat shared that they had signed veteran guard Alec Burks. Entering his 14th NBA season, Burks has spent time with the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Sacramento Kings.

In their announcement on this signing, Miami stated the following:

"Burks recently appeared in five postseason games with the New York Knicks this past season (with an additional 44-second stint on May 8), scoring in double-figures in each contest averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 24.0 minutes while shooting 51 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three-point range and 84.4 percent from the foul line. He hit multiple three-point field goals in four of the five games and shot at least 60 percent in two of the contests."

The Heat added more details on Burks' past season, writing the following:

"In the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Indiana, he finished second on the team in free throws made and free throw percentage, tied for second in three-point field goals made, third in points and fourth in defensive rebounds. He split the regular season between the Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, appearing in 66 total games (one start) and averaged 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 18.4 minutes."

A career 38.3% three-point shooter, Burks can help Miami in that category. Burks' best scoring season came in the 2019-20 campaign when he averaged 15.0 PPG between the Warriors and 76ers. Before being traded from Golden State to Philadelphia, Burks averaged 16.1 PPG in 48 games for the Warriors (18 starts).

