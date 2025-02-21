Miami Heat Legend Makes Massive Jimmy Butler Accusation
For weeks leading up to the February 6 NBA trade deadline, the Miami Heat and star Jimmy Butler were going through one of the most interesting public feuds in league history. Butler made it very clear that he wanted out of Miami, and ultimately, the Golden State Warriors decided to free him.
Butler's time with the Heat was wildly successful, making two NBA Finals appearances within five seasons, but their split certainly left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Many fans have turned on Butler after the drama with the Heat, including select Miami legends.
Hall of Famer and former Heat All-Star Tim Hardaway joined Gil's Arena and did not hold back when talking about Butler.
"I don’t want to be in the play-in games anymore. I want to be in the playoffs, have a week off, prepare, and be ready for our opponent. We’ll be fresh. Jimmy didn’t want to do that. Jimmy wanted to keep doing what he always did—taking games off. He wasn’t hurt. He was just taking games off," Hardaway said.
Hardaway has already expressed his disgust with the new Warriors star, despite the retired legend making All-Star appearances with both franchises. Hardaway recently called Butler a "crybaby" on SiriusXM NBA Radio for everything that transpired in Miami, as the five-time All-NBA selection is not shying away from sharing his feelings.
